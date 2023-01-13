Nicolas Cage ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Death of Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

Nicolas Cage broke his silence Friday (Jan. 13) about the sudden death of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley following a heart attack.

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor said in a statement to E! News. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken.”

Related Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son

Going on to call the news of Presley’s death “devastating,” he added, “I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” In July 2020, Lisa Marie’s 27-year-old son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in Calabasas, Calif.

Cage and Presley were married for three and a half months from August to November 2002, though their divorce wasn’t technically finalized until two years later. The actor was Presley’s third husband after musician Danny Keough, to whom she was wed from 1988 to 1994, and Michael Jackson, whom she married just 20 days after her divorce from Keough. She would later go on to marry one more time — to guitarist Michael Lockwood from 2006 to 2021, though they legally split in 2016.

Throughout her life, Presley released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern, 2005’s Now What and 2012’s Storm & Grace. Both her freshman and sophomore studio sets landed in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 while her 2003 single “Lights Out” peaked at No. 34 on the Pop Airplay chart.

Other stars who have spoken out to remember Presley include Questlove, LeAnn Rimes, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, Dolly Parton and more.