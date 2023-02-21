Nicki Minaj Is a Vision in Violet at Trinidad Carnival 2023

One thing about Nicki Minaj, she’s the baddest alive. She proved her “Super Freaky Girl” lyrics true when she rolled up to the 2023 Carnival in her home island of Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper wore a curve-hugging purple body suit styled by DiAndre Tristan, complete with beading down the chest in classic Mardi Gras colors. She added to her look with a beaded headpiece, fishnet tights, white sneakers and a huge pair of feathered wings. “Thank you to TRIBE for this gorgeous costume,” she captioned her colorful, celebratory Instagram post.

Last week, Minaj teamed up with Machel Montano and Destra for a remix of their single, “Shake the Place,” in which she reflected on her Caribbean roots. “Trinidad my country, the greatest carnival of all time,” she raps. “I’m reppin’ that red, that white, that black / I’m reppin’ my real flag,” she raps on the track.

“If you f$&@ with ISLAND GIRLS rep your flag for me in the comments. Trinidad CARNIVAL is about to #ShakeThePlace shake up di whole place,” she captioned an Instagram post revealing the remix on Feb. 18.

She followed up by showing off her other stunning looks while spending time down in Trinidad and Tobago, including one in which she’s rocking a tight pink corset with matching knee high boots, denim shorts, long wavy red hair and a blinged-out chain that says “Queen,” of course. See it here.