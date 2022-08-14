Fans Choose Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Nicki Minaj‘s latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 12) on Billboard, choosing the Queen of Rap’s Rick James-sampling track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Super Freaky Girl” beat out new music by Megan Thee Stallion (Traumazine), Anitta and Maluma (“El Que Espera”), NIKI (Nicole), Rod Wave (Beautiful Mind), and others.

“Super Freaky Girl” finds Minaj doing what she does best — remixing old hits and reintroducing them to a new generation of fans. Where her 2014 smash “Anaconda” revisited Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” “Freaky Girl” employs James’ 1981 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” She has a gleeful time reanimating the classic track’s salacious funk with sexual innuendo and a flow that knows when to speed up and when to really land a punchline.

“Super Freaky Girl” is Minaj’s first release since “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign in March. Prior to that, she dropped “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, “Bussin” with Lil Baby, and “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby again — all from this year.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with 8% of the vote was Megan Thee Stallion’s sophomore album, Traumazine. The unflinching and revealing new full-length sees the Houston rapper at her most vicious, as heard on fiery tracks “Plan B” and “Ungrateful.” She then mellows into the soul bearing “Anxiety,” creating a multi-faceted body of work.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.