×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Fans Choose Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The rap icon's Rick James-sampling track brought in 71% of the vote.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Rowan Papier

Nicki Minaj‘s latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 12) on Billboard, choosing the Queen of Rap’s Rick James-sampling track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Super Freaky Girl” beat out new music by Megan Thee Stallion (Traumazine), Anitta and Maluma (“El Que Espera”), NIKI (Nicole), Rod Wave (Beautiful Mind), and others.

Explore

Explore

Nicki Minaj

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Super Freaky Girl” finds Minaj doing what she does best — remixing old hits and reintroducing them to a new generation of fans. Where her 2014 smash “Anaconda” revisited Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” “Freaky Girl” employs James’ 1981 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” She has a gleeful time reanimating the classic track’s salacious funk with sexual innuendo and a flow that knows when to speed up and when to really land a punchline.

“Super Freaky Girl” is Minaj’s first release since “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign in March. Prior to that, she dropped “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, “Bussin” with Lil Baby, and “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby again — all from this year.

Related

Megan Thee Stallion

First Stream: New Music From Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Rod Wave and More

Placing second on the past week’s tally with 8% of the vote was Megan Thee Stallion’s sophomore album, Traumazine. The unflinching and revealing new full-length sees the Houston rapper at her most vicious, as heard on fiery tracks “Plan B” and “Ungrateful.” She then mellows into the soul bearing “Anxiety,” creating a multi-faceted body of work.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad