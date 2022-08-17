Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears, Slams ‘Clown’ Kevin Federline: ‘Leave Her the F–k Alone’

Nicki Minaj is not having it with Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline. During the Tuesday (Aug. 16) episode of her live Queen Radio show, the 39-year-old rapper slammed the former backup dancer for his recent claims that the two children he shares with Spears are avoiding their mother in recent months, calling him everything from a “clown” to a coward.

“Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be, to be a whole grown f—ing man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin,” Minaj said on her Amp live show. “To do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down.”

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved,” she continued. “Using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment and you think you’re not going to f—ing have karma from it? You think it’s OK? You think that anybody is going to feel sorry for you?”

Minaj, who welcomed her own son in 2020, concluded by asserting that Spears has nothing but love for her children. “She loves her kids more than life itself,” the “Super Bass” artist said. “How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense? They’re kids — they don’t know how detrimental this is, but you know. Leave her the f–k alone.”

Spears’ current feud with her ex-husband — whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007, during which time they welcomed sons Sean and Jayden — first began when Federline told The Daily Mail that their kids had refused to attend the “Toxic” singer’s recent wedding to Sam Asghari, and implied that the two boys are uncomfortable with their mother’s revealing Instagram photos.

Firing back on Instagram, Spears said Federline’s actions were “hurtful.” “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote at the time. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

Listen to Nicki Minaj defend Britney Spears against Kevin Federline below: