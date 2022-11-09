Nicki Minaj Teases Her Fifth Album Is Coming ‘Soon’

Nicki Minaj hinted at her long-awaited fifth studio album in a new cover story on Wednesday (Nov. 9).

In a wide-ranging chat with City Girls‘ JT for i-D, the superstar rapper opened up about her follow-up to 2018’s Queen, which has been in the works for nearly half a decade. “The fifth album,” she told the publication when asked what projects she has planned for the near future. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”

Not giving away any other details, Minaj then pivoted to tease her nail art company, where, she said, “people will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs.” (“I was already working on that before someone auctioned my press-on nail for $50,000 or whatever they spent on it,” she mused.)

Later, Nicki also revealed she plans to get back into the TV and film industry, telling JT, “I’ve been speaking to a director about doing something in a movie. In terms of TV, we’ll see. But I love acting, and I’ll never abandon acting for too long. That’s one of my biggest passions.”

Though as for her place in the music industry, the Trinidadian star got vulnerable about some of the ways she’s been misunderstood since rocketing to fame in 2010 with Pink Friday.

“There’s a huge misconception with people who come across as outspoken,” the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper said. “The misconception is that we’re so strong. Just because a person fights back, doesn’t mean they’re not afraid. I have suppressed years’ worth of things that I’ve wanted to say.”

Confessing that there’s “always been a level of fear” over losing her place as an artist, she went on to say, “I’ve decided that I have to speak up now. You know, I see the hip-hop community praise so many other people for speaking up for themselves, but for some reason they seem to have an issue when I do it. Once I realized that there’s that double standard, I decided I don’t give a s–t anymore. The last part of it is that if I never rap again, I will still leave this earth as an icon. I guess there is a little less fear now at this point in my career because I realize that my fans aren’t going anywhere. I’ve paid my dues.”

Get a look at Nicki Minaj’s i-D cover below.