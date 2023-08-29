Nicki Minaj Says She Felt ‘Horrible’ About Arriving Late as Justin Combs’ Sweet 16 Date

Nicki Minaj is still regretting a tardiness mistake from 13 years ago.

In an Instagram Live video recorded and posted by 9MagTV this week, Diddy’s son Justin Combs commented “Hi” in the chat, which Minaj noticed and addressed. “I went to your Sweet 16 with you, right?” she said. “Yo, what was that like me being your Sweet 16 date? I know I was mad late, I can’t remember much but I felt like I just knew that Puffy and Misa were so mad at me.”

Diddy shares Justin, who is 29 years old now, with his ex-girlfriend, fashion designer Misa Hylton. “I could feel it and I was so mad at myself ‘cause all of the dresses I had been trying on that day, I hated every single one. I felt horrible y’all. I felt really horrible,” Minaj continued. “But I can’t believe to this day that I went with him to his Sweet 16. He was trying to get cute in the limo y’all. Anyway, but yes I had a great time and he was so fun and funny and very cute, too.”

Justin’s 16th birthday in 2010 was featured in the ninth season of the popular MTV series My Super Sweet 16. The luxurious bash took place at New York City’s M2 Ultra Lounge and featured celebrities like Lil’ Kim and Trey Songz in attendance on the guest list.