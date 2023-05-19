×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Nicki Minaj Couldn’t Help But ‘GAG’ When Seeing Lady Gaga Dance to Her & Ice Spice’s ‘Princess Diana’ Remix

Gaga called the record "hot" in a video posted to her TikTok on Wednesday.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Alex “Grizz” Loucas

Nicki Minaj couldn’t help but celebrate when Lady Gaga gave her track “Princess Diana” a royal shout-out on TikTok this week.

It all started Wednesday, when Gaga took to the social media platform to show off the new Le Monster lip crayon shades and held four of the products up to the camera. Nicki’s “Princess Diana” verse played in the background of the video.

Related

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Looks Fierce Dancing to Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s ‘Princess Diana’ in…

“I-I-I be eatin’ my spinach/ They tried to clone my image/ They burned they London Bridges/ None of them bi—es British,” Minaj is heard rapping in the TikTok video. “These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD,” the 13-time Grammy winner captioned the video, adding that she was wearing the shade “maple matte” on her lips.

Minaj responded to the video Thursday, reposting the TikTok to her Instagram Story and writing “GAGGGG!!!!!!” in all caps.

The “Princess Diana” remix is making waves on the Billboard charts too. The song — which also features Billboard‘s latest cover star Ice Spice — debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month and was the first No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart by two co-billed women.

While Ice hasn’t responded to Gaga using “Princess Diana” on TikTok yet, the rookie rapper is still over the moon that the song came to be in the first place. “So proud of princess diana with nicki like my dream collab rlly came true i can d!e happy now,” she tweeted April 24.

See Minaj’s response to Gaga below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad