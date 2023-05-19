Nicki Minaj Couldn’t Help But ‘GAG’ When Seeing Lady Gaga Dance to Her & Ice Spice’s ‘Princess Diana’ Remix

Nicki Minaj couldn’t help but celebrate when Lady Gaga gave her track “Princess Diana” a royal shout-out on TikTok this week.

It all started Wednesday, when Gaga took to the social media platform to show off the new Le Monster lip crayon shades and held four of the products up to the camera. Nicki’s “Princess Diana” verse played in the background of the video.

“I-I-I be eatin’ my spinach/ They tried to clone my image/ They burned they London Bridges/ None of them bi—es British,” Minaj is heard rapping in the TikTok video. “These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD,” the 13-time Grammy winner captioned the video, adding that she was wearing the shade “maple matte” on her lips.

Minaj responded to the video Thursday, reposting the TikTok to her Instagram Story and writing “GAGGGG!!!!!!” in all caps.

The “Princess Diana” remix is making waves on the Billboard charts too. The song — which also features Billboard‘s latest cover star Ice Spice — debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month and was the first No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart by two co-billed women.

While Ice hasn’t responded to Gaga using “Princess Diana” on TikTok yet, the rookie rapper is still over the moon that the song came to be in the first place. “So proud of princess diana with nicki like my dream collab rlly came true i can d!e happy now,” she tweeted April 24.

See Minaj’s response to Gaga below.

