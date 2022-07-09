Nicki Minaj Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

Nicki Minaj logged in for a late-night Instagram Live chat and found herself setting the record straight about a rumored pregnancy.
“Am I pregnant?” she asked with wide eyes while fielding a few live questions from fans tonight at 1:39 a.m. in London, where she’s set to headline Wireless Festival on Sunday (July 10).
“Oh, I did mean to tweet this: I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant,” said Minaj with a chuckle.
The rapper’s live session continued — until she suddenly corrected the statement she’d just made.
“Oh wait,” said Minaj. “Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.”
“But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages,” she added, laughing.
Soon after, she headed over to Twitter to tell the Barbz, “I love you so much.”
Minaj has one child, a one-year-old son, with husband Kenneth Petty.
Watch a recording of Minaj responding to the question on Instagram Live below.
I love you so much 🫶🏽
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 10, 2022