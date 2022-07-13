Nicki Minaj Teases Explicit New Song Sampling Rick James’ ‘Super Freak’: Watch

As Rick James would say, The Queen of Rap is “a very kinky girl.” In a Tuesday (July 12) video posted to her social media accounts, Nicki Minaj teased a new song “Freaky Girl” featuring a song that couldn’t be more perfect for a backing track: James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Nicki Minaj Rick James See latest videos, charts and news

In the video, the 39-year-old rapper sprawls across an orange chaise lounge as she poses, winks, twerks and flips the camera off. All the while, Minaj’s new song plays, opening with a stripped-back “Super Freak” lyric — “She’s alright, that girl’s alright with me.”

The track continues with a bass-boosted mix of the instantly-recognizable riff used in “Super Freak” — or, if you’re more of a ’90s hip-hop connoisseur, it’s the riff used in M.C. Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This.” “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slip it and slide it,” Minaj raps over the sample. “I can do all them little tricks/ You can smack it you can grip it you can go down and kiss it/ Every time he leave me ‘lone he always tell me he miss me/ He wanna F, R, E A K.”

“He want a F R EEEEEE A K,” the rapper captioned the video on Instagram. “#FreakyGirl,” she added with tongue emoji.

Minaj didn’t share her release plans for the track, but it will be her first release since March’s “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign. Before that came “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, “Bussin” with Lil Baby and “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby again — all released this year.

See Nicki Minaj’s teaser for unreleased song, “Freaky Girl,” below.