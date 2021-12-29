Nicki Minaj Remembers Former Business Manager Angela Kukawski as ‘Sweetest Person’ After Her Death

Nicki Minaj honored her former business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski, who recently died in a suspected homicide.

The Los Angeles-based business manager was reported missing a week ago on Dec. 22, but Los Angeles and Simi Valley police officers found her body inside her car parked on Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley the next day, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department issued Wednesday (Dec. 29). Her death was ruled a homicide by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was 55.

On Minaj’s Instagram Story Wednesday, the rapper wrote, “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace.”

Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills. Aside from Minaj, her other former A-list clients include Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Offset, the Tupac estate and the Kardashians.

Her boyfriend Jason Barker, 49, was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to Los Angeles police. Police suspect Barker killed her inside her home in Sherman Oaks and transported her body to her car that he drove to the Simi Valley street before fleeing. The LAPD release reports Barker was booked into Van Nuys Jail, and since his arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges on him.

Todd C. Bozick from Boulevard Management told Variety in a statement, “We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

The Kardashian family described Kukawski as “truly the best” in a statement to E! News: “She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”