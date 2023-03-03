×
Nicki Minaj, Morgan Wallen, J-Hope x J. Cole & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Plus, releases from Kali Uchis, Marshmello & Manuel Turizo and Portugal. The Man.

The first new music Friday of the month is here, and it’s filled with music by Nicki Minaj, Morgan Wallen, a collaboration between BTS rapper J-Hope and J. Cole, and more.

Following a successful 2022 that saw Minaj nab her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl” (which notably interpolated Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak”), the rapper revived Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” on new single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Instead of using the song as a straight sample, Minaj uses the track as a percussion instrument, rapping over it with lyrics about her wannabes and imitators, even sneaking in cheeky references to Christopher Reeve and Karl Malone.

Country star Wallen’s new album, One Thing at a Time, sees him expanding his catalogue even more with a triple LP consisting of 36 songs, one-upping his previous double album release, Dangerous. On the new expansive project, he grapples with his fame, and even faces some of the divisive moments during his meteoric ascent to the top. “I was a bad reputation, with an attitude to match,” Wallen sings on “Dying Man,” the album’s closing track. “Hell, man, I’m goin’ nowhere/ And gettin’ there lightnin’ fast.”

J-Hope continues his momentum from 2022 with another “J” rapper — J. Cole. The pair teams up for “On the Street,” in which the BTS rapper expresses gratitude for his blessings and the dedicated fans who have helped make it happen. Cole effortlessly slides on the beat, charismatic and confident alongside the K-pop star as he speaks of his own unique come-up story.

Kali Uchis, Marshmello with Manuel Turizo, and Portugal. The Man also return this week. With so many great new options, we want to know what you have on repeat. Vote in our new music release poll below.

