Nicki Minaj Gushes Over Margot Robbie, Says Entire ‘Barbie’ Cast ‘Nailed It’: ‘Bravo’

Nicki Minaj knows a thing or two about Barbie, and now she’s sharing her thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

After the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Sunday, Nicki Minaj shared a few kind words about Barbie star Margot Robbie as well as the rest of the cast.

“She’s strikingly gorgeous in person,” Minaj tweeted, replying to a GIF of her and Robbie posing for photos on the pink carpet. “Btw, the entire cast of this movie nailed it. The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo. I’ll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I [heart] U.”

During the red-carpet event, Minaj let it slip that she had multiple song options that were slated to appear on the Barbie: The Album soundtrack and finally landed on her “Barbie World” collab with Ice Spice.

“There were a couple songs that I didn’t love,” Minaj revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “This ‘Barbie [Girl]’ sample, I loved it. I just wanted it to have a dope drum, and so the one that they sent me, I loved! And I jumped on it right away.”

Ultimately, the beat Minaj loved turned into “Barbie World,” her team-up with Ice Spice produced by RiotUSA that contains a sample of AQUA’s ’90s classic “Barbie Girl” and also credits the Europop band on the track.

Barbie fans will need to wait until July 21 before catching the film in theaters. In the meantime, fans can listen to “Barbie World,” Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” PinkPantheress’ “Angel” and more from the soundtrack.