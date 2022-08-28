Nicki Minaj Adds ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix With Skeng to Her ‘Queen Radio: Volume 1’ Compilation

Nicki Minaj has added a new track to her surprise greatest hits compilation, Queen Radio: Volume 1.

The Queen of Rap took to social media early Sunday morning (Aug. 28) to share cover art and reveal that a remix of Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” has been officially added to her new 29-track release, which dropped on Friday.

“Likkle Miss” was originally released by Skeng in early July, and the music video on YouTube for the track had amassed nearly 2.7 million views at press time. Minaj teased in a selfie video on Instagram earlier this month that she was “writing my verse” for “Likkle Miss.”

“Dancehall need this/ The whole place shake it/ Boom boom/ That a– clapping on his d— all night/ He in Jamaica moving bricks all white,” she raps in her new verse on the song.

Queen Radio: Volume 1 features some of Nick’s most beloved hits, including “Beez in the Trap,” “Truffle Butter,” “Anaconda,” “Super Bass” and “Starships,” along with more recent tracks “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby and the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl.”

She recently earned her first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 when “Super Freaky Girl” topped the charts, which she celebrated with an Instagram video of a bouquet of pink flowers from her Republic Records team, as well as bottles of pink champagne and footage of her son playing with pink balloons that spelled out the song’s title and “#1.”

Minaj will take the stage at Sunday’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, where she will also perform on the broadcast for the first time since 2018.

Listen to Minaj and Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” remix below.