Nicki Minaj Reveals Whether or Not She Knew Rihanna Was Pregnant

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj attend the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City.

Following the news that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, Nicki Minaj immediately took to Instagram to congratulate the happy couple.

The rapper recently joined the team at Hot 93.7 in Hartford for a fun, wide-ranging interview, where she was asked if she knew beforehand that RiRi was pregnant, given that the two stars were seen hanging out in September.

“No,” the “Barbie Dreams” rapper admitted. “I was just telling Rocky, ‘You need to get get Miss Ri pregnant,’ and she was like, ‘Why you worrying about my ovaries, girl? Don’t be worrying about my ovaries!'”

“We were laughing, so I would have never known but I am so freaking happy for both of them,” she added.

In photos snapped by Shutterstock and published by People on January 30, Rocky and Rihanna revealed their big news while taking a romantic stroll around New York City. RiRi is wearing a long pink puffy winter coat with only the top button fastened, leaving her bare baby bump on display over her low, light blue jeans.

Minaj, who welcomed her own bundle of joy with husband Kenneth Petty back in September 2020, shared that she sees more kids in her future. “We gotta give Papa Bear siblings for sure,” she said of her one-year-old son.

On motherhood, the rapper gushed, “Sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realize, ‘What you mad at? Look at what God blessed you with. This is the ultimate blessing of the universe. There’s no greater blessing. There’s none. You can’t think of one greater blessing that the universe gives us as human beings.’”

“So I will just say that it’s been a great experience,” she continued. “I’m learning a lot, I’m laughing a lot.”

Listen to the full interview below.