Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Announce ‘Barbie World’ Release Date

Plus: The new "Barbie World" will feature Aqua.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj "Princess Diana"
Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj "Princess Diana" Courtesy Photo

“Barbie World” is coming. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice confirmed a release date for their collab — with original “Barbie World” hitmakers Aqua — for the Barbie movie soundtrack. Saturday night (June 10), they announced that “Barbie World” will arrive on June 23.

“It’s BARBIE B!CH‼️‼️‼️ If you still in doubt,” Minaj teased on her post, while Ice Spice captioned hers “bad like da barbie.”

The Barbie track can be pre-saved here ahead of its release, and Aqua is credited alongside Minaj and Ice Spice. The two rappers previously collaborated on a remix of “Princess Diana,” which went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart in April. It was the first No. 1 by two co-billed women in the list’s 34-year history. It also reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.

The Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on July 21, which is also when its full star-studded soundtrack will drop.

Earlier this week, Minaj also revealed her first album in five years is on the way. It’s expected on Oct. 20.

See the teasers for “Barbie World” below.

