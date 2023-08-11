Nicki Minaj Teases She’s Written Her ‘Greatest Song’: ‘The World Needs This’

Nicki Minaj is 100 percent in album mode right now — and she’s excited about one track in particular. On Thursday (Aug. 10), the “Barbie World” rapper tweeted reveal that she’s made what she considers to be her magnum opus song.

“The greatest song I’ve ever written. My goodness. Opened the vault & played it last night & the reaction,” Minaj shared. “My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y’all I’m in love. I’m not kidding y’all.”

The 40-year-old gave a few hints in fan interactions with her beloved Barbz. One fan asked if Minaj was “talking about the first song on #PinkFriday2,” to which she replied, “No babe. This won’t be the first song on the tracklist.”

Another excited fan expressed joy at Minaj’s revelation, commenting, “you got some hits in there ik it.” The “Super Freaky Girl” emcee confirmed, and then some in her response: “Oh baby this is beyond just having ‘hits’. This is the word that stands above ALL OTHER words. This is a C-L-A-S-S-I-C.”

Minaj further doubled down when a fan recalled, “The way us Barbz gonna remember when you said this after hearing the song in November gonna be LEGENDARY cause you never LIE!!!.”

The rap icon replied, “And you can bet me all the money in the world on this one boo. I’m being so serious right now yo wow. This is what TF my babies fkng deserve. And y’all know I don’t throw out certain terms loosely. But ‘classic’ is the word. Hits galore. But ‘classic’ is the word.”

Minaj’s upcoming fifth album, Pink Friday 2 — the sequel to her record-breaking debut album Pink Friday — is scheduled to arrive on Nov. 17, after originally being slated for an October release.

