Nicki Minaj Drops New Track ‘We Go Up’ With Fivio Foreign: Listen

Barbie season is upon us. Nicki Minaj dropped her fourth song in less than two months on Friday (March 25) — a fiery track titled “We Go Up” with assistance from Fivio Foreign.

“Oh yeah, #WeGoUp ft @FivioForeign is out everywhere,” she wrote nonchalantly on Twitter. “Happy #PinkFriday.”

The new track is an adrenaline rush from start to finish, with the 39-year-old rap queen spitting both fast and slow over an eerie, reverberant vocal sample. “Sitting in the back of the Benz and my feet go up/ B—hes don’t come outside when the beef go up,” she asserts. “But I love the way they mob when we roll up/ These b—hes bums, when I see them, they make me throw up.”

Minaj chatted with fans on Twitter in the minutes following the new release, agreeing with one who raved about Fivio’s performance on the track. “DID I LIE?” she replied.

She also retweeted someone claiming “We Go Up” is “already a hit in Brooklyn,” and another who posted, “Fivi said ‘Nicki Minaj’ in the most NY accent ever.” They’re fitting observations for a song that definitely feels like an homage to New York City — where Fivio is from — with Minaj saying, “New York stand the f–k up” in its opening bars.

“We Go Up” is the latest in a rapid fire series of singles from the “Supper Bass” artist, whose track “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray arrived just last week. Before that came “Do We Have a Problem?” and then “Bussin,” both of which feature Lil Baby.

Listen to Nicki Minaj’s new song with Fivio Foreign below: