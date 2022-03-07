Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears’ Dancing: ‘Put Your Crown Back On & Leave It There Baby!’

Britney Spears posted a sheepish apology over her legendary dancing ability on Sunday (March 6), and Nicki Minaj is having none of it.

“I recorded 30 videos of dance when I was in Maui… that’s fun to me !!! I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point … that’s healing to me !!!” the pop star wrote alongside a video of herself dancing alone in a studio. “Therapy is all mind work… I did that 10 hours a day, 7 days a week … there’s nothing worse than torture of the mind … I’d rather someone slap my face than f–k with my mind !!!

“Dancing you don’t think at all … I know my actions are not perfect but if you only knew how good it feels to feel with my body … I think most would get it !!! Bare with me, I’m learning !! God bless you all !!!” she concluded.

Minaj, however, was quick to comment on the post with a dose of strongly worded encouragement for the pop princess. “Not the best dancer? BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!!” the rapper wrote in the comments section. “You ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next?”

Back in 2011, the two stars teamed up alongside Kesha for the official remix to Britney’s hit Femme Fatale-era single “Till the World Ends.” The club banger and its original version continued Spears’ hot streak on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time, peaking at No. 3 and sandwiched between two of her five career No. 1 hits: “Hold It Against Me” and Rihanna’s “S&M (Remix).”

More recently, Spears has been celebrating the end of her 13-year conservatorship by doing everything from posting NSFW photos on her Instagram and getting engaged to longtime love Sam Asghari, to continuing to demand justice for herself.

Check out Britney’s dancing post below.