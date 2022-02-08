Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).

Explore Explore Nicki Minaj See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Next week we pushin B for Bussin btch WTF IS GOOD !? !? !? !?” she tweeted Monday (Feb. 7), referencing Gunna, Future and Young Thug’s widely discussed collab, “Pushin P.” Minaj also shared the track’s cover art, which shows the “Super Bass” singer in a fiery body hugging dress and draped in diamonds.

If the video for “Do We Have a Problem?” was any indication, “Bussin” may pick up where the former left off, with Power‘s Joseph Sikora looking down the barrel of a gun in Cuba.

“Do We Have a Problem?” is already making its rounds across platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, with other female rappers — including Coi Leray, Latto and City Girls — praising Minaj’s bars and flow on the menacing track. Recently, past drama between Minaj and City Girls members JT and Yung Miami became a hot topic after Minaj said on the Morning Hustle radio show she wouldn’t work with the Florida duo. “Why would I work with somebody who doesn’t like me?” Minaj askd after expressing that the two women had allegedly made negative comments about her in the past.

But on Feb. 2, Minaj tweeted that the three women had a “great convo.” “Let’s move on & make new memories y’all,” she added.

Minaj’s two singles have her fans excited and eager for her upcoming album, which the rapper stated would mark a return to “mixtape Nicki.” She said during an interview on Power 98.3’s The Dana Cortez Show: “What I do is write raps that connect with people, that make people want to sing along and channel their inner bad b—h.”

See her “Bussin” announcement below: