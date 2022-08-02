Nicki Minaj Shoots Down Rumors She Owes $173 Million in Taxes

Nicki Minaj attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj used Instagram Live over the weekend to clap back at reports circulating that she owes a whopping $173 million in back taxes.

In the livestream, the “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper began by fake crying before blaming the scandalous headlines on a catfish using the alias “Kate Miller,” who was pretending to be her assistant. “My assistant, y’all, they went and told everybody that … it is true how I owe a $173 million to the IRS,” a pink-haired Minaj said directly to the camera, her voice quavering with fake emotion before she burst out in laughter. “And I hooked up (her former hairstylist) Tae. Tae is so uncomfortable around the man I married ’cause he’s so, um, and Tae don’t like to be around him. And Tae was calling that assistant, begging that assistant to stop.

“Y’all. Every day I learn that y’all gettin’ dumber and f—in’ dumber,” she concluded, summing up her thoughts on the fans who believed the false rumors.

According to The Breakfast Club‘s “Rumor Report” segment on Tuesday (Aug. 2), the online scammer also posted plenty of questionable at best “tea” about Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

In other news, the 10-time Grammy nominee is currently readying the release of her new six-part documentary series Nicki, which has yet to find a home on any particular streamer despite having dropped a trailer. She also recently teased an Aug. 12 release date for her upcoming single “Freaky Girl,” just one day after the premiere of her newest episode of Queen Radio on Amazon’s Amp app.

Watch part of Minaj’s livestream via The Breakfast Club below.