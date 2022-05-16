Nick Jonas Says Life as a Father Is ‘Beautiful’: ‘The Jonas Family Keeps Growing’

Nick Jonas attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

It’s been just a week since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were able to bring their newborn baby girl home after months in the NICU, and the “Levels” singer is loving fatherhood.

“Life is beautiful,” he said on Monday (May 16) during an interview alongside Shakira on Today, where the duo were promoting the upcoming competition show, Dancing With Myself, in which they will serve as judges. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home.”

Explore Explore Nick Jonas See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

When hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb mentioned that now all three members of the Jonas Brothers are fathers, Nick replied, “The Jonas family keeps growing. A lot of girls!”

“Are there any boys?” Kotb asked, to which Jonas replied, “No, my parents are thrilled. They’re now grandparents of four beautiful granddaughters.”

Jonas and Chopra announced the news of their new bundle of joy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, back in January. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” Chopra wrote in a short note on her Instagram with a heart emoji. Jonas shared the same note on his own page.

On May 8, the couple revealed that their daughter was able to come home after spending “100 plus days” in the NICU. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Jonas wrote on Instagram. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Nick’s older brother Kevin has two daughters, 7-year-old Alena Rose and 5-year-old Valentina Angelina, with wife Danielle. Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, have 1-year-old daughter, Willa.

According India’s The Tribune, Malti Marie’s unique name appears to pay tribute to both of the star’s traditions, with Malti generally translated in Sanskrit as “small fragrant flower” or “moonlight,” and the Christian name Marie typically referencing the mother of Jesus, Mary.