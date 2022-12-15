Nick Jonas Surprises Haley Lu Richardson on ‘Corden’: ‘Is This a Pre-Recorded Video?’

Nick Jonas called into The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (Dec. 14) to surprise Haley Lu Richardson during her interview.

The White Lotus star admitted in her chat with James Corden that she grew up as a Jonas Brothers superfan, and naturally, the host even whipped out a photo of Richardson posing with the boy band as a giddy, brace-faced teen. “Honestly, in therapy I will bring up this picture of myself…Like this is the picture I talk to of my inner child,” she said. “But yeah, she was in love with the Jonas Brothers, she waited for probably three or four hours in line at a meet and greet line with her mother to meet Nick and Joe and Kevin.

Richardson also shared that Nick was her favorite of the three brothers, and she even tried to give him a handmade tie during the photo-op, but said that all gifts were taken away by security. “I think he’s got the tie, I’m almost certain he wore it on his wedding day,” Corden joked.

After a commercial break, the host pulled off the big surprise, pulling his phone out of his desk to reveal the youngest JoBro member on the line via FaceTime. Letting loose a stream of expletives, Richardson could hardly look at the camera at first, falling over herself and even asking, “Is this a pre-recorded video?”

“No, I promise you…I just finished White Lotus last night, you were fantastic,” Nick responded, leading Richardson to practically burst into tears. Finally, Corden brought up the missing tie, which the actress insisted was from “like fifteen years ago,” but Nick happily went along with the story, confirming, “Yes, I still have the tie. Of course! I may or may not have the time. But it’s great to meet you again.”

Richardson then let her inner child fully out, telling the pop star, “You’re a huge part of my childhood and, therefore, life forever. All of my Converse, as I said earlier, in grade school and middle school have your name on them. And I’m so proud of you, and going to your guys’ concerts now, like, recently as adults, I feel so proud of the three of you. And I’m so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you.”

“That means the world. This is such a lovely surprise,” Jonas replied. “And next time you want to come to a show, bring another tie and I will make sure it gets to me.”

Watch Jonas’ sweet surprise for Richardson below.