Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra Has Been His ‘Rock’ in Parenthood: ‘I’m Grateful to Have a Teammate in Pri’

Nick Jonas feels blessed to have wife Priyanka Chopra by his side in fatherhood.

The singer chatted with People in a new interview, published Thursday (June 16), about having Chopra in his life as they raise their daughter and also detailed what it was like to have so much support in their hospital journey as their daughter spent more than 100 days in the NICU.

Jonas announced the news that he and Chopra were finally bringing their little girl home via Instagram on May 8, in which he thanked staff members who helped them along the way during their time in Rady Children’s Hospital La Jolla and Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Speaking to those precious moments in their family timeline, Jonas said being honest with their struggles was “eye-opening.”

“What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital,” he said. “It was eye-opening in a lot of ways.”

The 29-year-old added, “It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone…The power of social media is that it connects us all and makes this very big world a little bit smaller.”

But of course, having a wife like Chopra to go through those moments made things a little easier for Jonas. The new father said that Chopra “was a rock the whole time and continues to be,” and expressed his gratitude at having her in his life: “I’m grateful to have a teammate in Pri.”

