Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Four Years of Wedded Bliss With Romantic Tributes

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday (Dec. 1) by sentimental on social media and posting sweet tributes to one another.

“And just like that it’s been 4 years…happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra,” the Jonas Brothers singer wrote alongside two photos from the couple’s 2018 nuptials in Jodphur, India — one from the Christian ceremony with Chopra in her custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown and 75-foot train and the other from their traditional Hindu ceremony.

For her part, the actress echoed the happy sentiments while choosing to focus on her pop star hubby. “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe,” she captioned a photo of the lovebirds dancing.

In the four years since their wedding, Jonas and Chopra welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogate last January. The baby initially spent more than a hundred days in the newborn intensive care unit before coming home due to a premature delivery. In October, the first-time parents marked Malti’s first Diwali with messages of “joy and light” to their fans.

Jonas, alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin, most recently performed the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving face-off against the New York Giants to celebrate the (belated) 25th anniversary of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The JoBros are next slated to hit the stage for a free show during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series surrounding the 2023 college football national championship this coming January.

Check out Jonas and Chopra’s sweet anniversary tributes here and here.