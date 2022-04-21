Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Girl’s Unique Name Is Finally Revealed

Three months after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child via surrogate, the little girl’s name has finally been revealed. The unique moniker? Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Billboard can confirm.

According TMZ, who obtained the child’s birth certificate and was first to report her name, little Malti was born just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a San Diego hospital.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” Chopra wrote in a short note on her Instagram on Jan. 22 with a heart emoji in her announcement post.

The Jonas Brothers musician and actress tied the knot three years ago on Dec. 1, 2018, with a Western ceremony officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day. Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas stood by little brother Nick’s side as his groomsmen.

According India’s The Tribune, the unique name appears to pay tribute to both of the star’s traditions, with Malti generally translated in Sanskrit as “small fragrant flower” or “moonlight,” and the Christian name Marie typically referencing the mother of Jesus, Mary.

Chopra discussed her plans to have children earlier this year in a Vanity Fair interview. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” she said, before adding, “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” The Miss World superstar also told Tatler during her May 2020 cover story that “having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”