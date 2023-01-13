Nick Jonas Reveals He & Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Baby Malti’s Birthday ‘In Style’

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra have been celebrating all of their daughter Malti’s milestones, so when she turned 1 recently, Jonas couldn’t help but share a few details about her birthday party on Friday’s (Jan. 13) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson inquired about Malti’s age, asking if she is about to turn 1. “She did, over the weekend. We had to celebrate,” Jonas shared. “She went through a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style. She’s 1, she’s beautiful, she’s amazing. The best.”

Jonas and Chopra first revealed back in January 2022 that they had welcomed Malti via a surrogate. On Mother’s Day, the Jonas Brothers singer updated his followers that the baby girl was finally home after spending more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit at both Rady Children’s Hospital La Jolla and Cedars Sinai in L.A. Since then, the couple have been private about their daughter and don’t share pictures of Malti’s face online.

The little girl’s first birthday party is just one of the many occasions the Jonas-Chopra family have celebrated the past year, with the musician and actress most recently marking Malti’s first ever Diwali in October, as well as Mother’s and Father’s Day back in May and June, respectively.

Watch Nick Jonas talk about Malti’s first birthday celebration with Clarkson in the video above.