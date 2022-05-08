Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Bring Baby Home After 100 Days in NICU

It’s a happy first Mother’s Day for Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas and their baby, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January.

On Sunday (May 8), the couple announced that their child is finally home from the hospital after spending more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Jonas wrote on Instagram, where he shared the first public family photo with their infant, whose face was blocked with a heart for privacy.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad—. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you,” he said.

Jonas then took a moment to show appreciation for mothers, especially his wife. The pair have been married since December 2018.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day,” the singer wrote. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

“there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you,” Chopra wrote on her own Instagram post.

See the sweet family photo on Instagram.