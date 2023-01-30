×
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Malti Makes First Public Appearance at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The ceremony was truly a family affair for the Jonas Brothers.

Jonas Brothers Priyanka Chopra
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/GI

Nick Jonas had a very special supporter at the Jonas BrothersHollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday (Jan. 30). In addition to wife Priyanka Chopra, the couple’s baby Malti was in attendance for her very first public appearance.

The year-old babe was perched on her mom’s lap as Nick and his brothers accepted their honor. The couple have kept Malti’s face private on social media since her January 2022 birth, but she can briefly be seen in Chopra’s Instagram post from the event wearing an all-cream ensemble and matching headband in white. (While Kevin Jonas’ girls, Valentina and Alena, were also in attendance with mom Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner left their two daughters at home.)

Nick Jonas also gave his daughter a sweet shout-out during his remarks at the podium, saying, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, hi babe. I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

During the ceremony, the JoBros also announced the May 5 release date for their upcoming sixth album, titled The Album, and revealed they plan to go on tour later this year — much to the roaring approval of the Jonatics in attendance. Over the weekend, the trio already teased one of the new songs expected on The Album in the form of funky ’70s-style disco groove “Wings.”

Get a glance at Malti in Chopra’s slideshow below.

