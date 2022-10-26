Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are ‘Sending Joy and Light’ for Baby Malti’s First Diwali

Love and light! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra both took to social media to celebrate the Indian holiday of Diwali with their daughter Malti.

“Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali,” the Jonas Brothers singer captioned his slideshow on Tuesday (Oct. 25) while placing a heart over Malti’s face to protect the baby’s privacy.

The actress added well wishes with a post of her own a day later, writing, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer..ॐ नमः शिवाय. From ours to yours. Love and light.”

In both carousels, the couple are wearing traditional Indian clothing in rich shades of cream, white and gold while performing a ceremony to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity, wealth and good fortune.

Though they have yet to share baby Malti’s face with the world, both parents regularly post photos with their only child on social media, including sweet posts for Father’s Day and a summertime trip to the pool.

Next, Jonas and his brothers are slated to perform at the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Kickoff” halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game on Nov. 24, just two weeks after they return to Las Vegas for three more dates of their residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Get a look at Jonas and Chopra’s heartwarming Diwali celebration below.