Nick Jonas Shares Adorable Family Vacation Photos With Priyanka Chopra & Daughter Malti 

Nick Jonas enjoyed a month of soaking up the summer sun with his family, and took to Instagram to document his activities over the month of July.

In the series of photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 1), the Jonas Brothers star is seen lounging at the beach and on boats with his wife Priyanka Chopra and the couple’s adorable one-year-old daughter Malti Marie. The snaps also featured sweet moments from Chopra’s 41st birthday on July 18. “July was a movie,” the 30-year-old singer captioned the post, which you can see here.

Jonas and Chopra announced the news of their bundle of joy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” Chopra wrote in a short note on her Instagram with a heart emoji. Jonas shared the same note on his own page.

On May 8 of that year, the couple revealed that their daughter was able to come home after spending “100 plus days” in the NICU. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Jonas wrote on Instagram. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”