Nick Jonas Shares Daughter Malti Is Doing ‘Amazing’ Following Past Health Issues as a Newborn: ‘All Is Good’

Nick Jonas at Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 11th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Nick Jonas just gave an update on his six-month-old daughter with Priyanka Chopra. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (July 7), the new dad opened up about how his life has changed since becoming a father and shared that baby Malti Marie is in “amazing” shape following a few rough months of health issues.

Jonas took a moment to speak with the publication while attending the ACC Golf Championship in Nevada. When asked about parenthood, he responded: “It is certainly life changing.”

“[Malti] is amazing,” he continued. “It brings me a lot of joy.”

Malti first came into the world sometime around January this year, when Jonas and Chopra — who got married in 2018 — first revealed that they had welcomed their first child via surrogate. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple simply wrote on Instagram at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Several months later, the couple shared on Mother’s Day that they had finally been able to take Malti home from the NICU, or the newborn intensive care unit, after she’d been hospitalized for more than 100 days. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Jonas had posted, sharing the first ever photo of him with his family.

Fast forward a few weeks, and the “Jealous” singer says things at home are still going well. “All is good,” he added.