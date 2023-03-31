Watch Nick Jonas Prove He’s a Total Daddy Doing ‘Dad Stuff’

On daddy duty. Nick Jonas hopped on TikTok on Thursday (March 30) to share an amusingly relatable parenting moment.

“OK, so, umm, I am trying to figure out how to get this, which is a ball pit my daughter plays in, to fold up and put it in this bag. Here we go,” he tells the camera in the sped-up video while wearing a bright orange trucker hat and cozy black hoodie emblazoned with the words “GALLERY DEPT.” in blocky orange font.

From there, the Jonas Brothers‘ forthcoming single “Waffle House” kicks in, with Joe Jonas’ voice singing, “Now don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out” as Nick googles instructions for how to fold the children’s play set and attempts to wrestle it into the bag. After a nearly successful attempt, the heartthrob manages to squeeze the colorful ball pit into its blue nylon bag — only for the zipper to break at the last second.

“No! We were so close!” he wrote on the video, which he also captioned, “Dad stuff.” with the hashtags “#daddy #hacks #jonasbrothers.”

In the trailer for his band’s upcoming release, The Album, the youngest of the JoBros spoke openly about how becoming a father to his daughter, Malti, has altered his perspective. “There’s a weight, certainly, to everything now, but it’s not a pressure,” he said from inside the recording studio. “Because I get to go home and just spend time with this human being that I love more than anything in the world.”

While “Waffle House” is expected to drop next Friday (April 7), the Jonas Brothers’ The Album will be released in full on May 12 via Republic Records. Watch Nick’s latest dad hack below.