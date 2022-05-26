Nick Jonas Confirms the Jonas Brothers Are Working on New Music: ‘It’s My Favorite Stuff We’ve Ever Done’

A new Jonas Brothers era is officially underway. During his Wednesday (May 25) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick Jonas confirmed to host Kelly Clarkson — who expressed just how impatient she is for new JoBros music — that something is definitely in the works between he and his brothers-turned-bandmates Joe and Kevin Jonas.

After chatting with the 29-year-old singer-songwriter about becoming a father to his new daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra, Clarkson went on to ask him for an update on the Jonas Brothers’ promise that new music was likely on its way — something they teased the last time all three were guests on her talk show. “We’re usually really cryptic about his,” he began. “I just kind of feel like that’s really stupid. I don’t know why we do that.”

“We’re working on new music for sure,” he continued, earning loud cheers from fans in the audience. “I can tell you I think it’s my favorite stuff we’ve ever done. It’s basically an evolution of the sound in a way I think is really natural for us and feels like a great next step.”

He went on to hint that their upcoming songs will feature some exciting unnamed collaborators. “We’re working with some people we’ve always wanted to work with,” Jonas said. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The “Close” singer also shared his excitement to interact with fans during his and his brothers’ fast-approaching Las Vegas five-concert residency, which opens June 3 at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. “We’re in a season of our life and career where we’re really focused on just finding ways to show our incredible fans of now 17, 18 years how much we appreciate their support,” he told Clarkson.

Watch Nick Jonas talk about his and the Jonas Brothers’ next moves with Kelly Clarkson below: