Nick Jonas Celebrates Having His Baby Girl Home: ‘It’s a Blessing’

It’s been a few weeks since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were finally able to bring their new daughter home after she’d spent more than 100 days facing health challenges in the NICU. And on his Wednesday (May 25) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared just how overjoyed he and his wife have been about taking on their new gigs as parents — far away from hospital rooms.

“It’s pretty wild,” Jonas told his host, Kelly Clarkson, of having baby Malti Marie home with him and Chopra. “She’s the best — it’s just been a magical season of our life.”

He and the Quantico actress first revealed that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate in a joint January Instagram post, in which they also asked fans for privacy so that they could focus on their new family. On Mother’s Day, the couple both took to Instagram once again to a share that they’d only recently been able to bring their daughter home, as Malti had spent more than three months in the hospital’s newborn intensive care unit. They wrote at the time: “While ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

“It’s a blessing to have her home,” Jonas added as Clarkson showed the audience a photo of him and Chopra holding their daughter, whose face was concealed by a heart. The pair have been keeping details about their child private, with a rep only confirming Malti’s name after TMZ obtained the birth certificate.

Watch Nick Jonas talk about his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter on The Kelly Clarkson Show below: