Nick Jonas Takes Baby Malti on a Sweet Backstage Tour at Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas Residency

Nick Jonas had his family on hand during the Jonas Brothers‘ latest string of dates in Las Vegas over the weekend.

In a sweet video posted by Priyanka Chopra, the youngest JoBros member can be seen holding his baby daughter Malti as he gives the 1-year-old tot a backstage tour of the Dolby Live at the MGM Grand as the band’s new single “Wings” plays over the clip.

From there, the actress cobbled together a montage of Nick and his brothers performing at their residency, Jonas Brothers Live in Vegas, along with shots of fans ecstatically waving their arms in the state-of-the-art venue, Nick swiveling his hips on stage in brown leather pants, and photos of herself posing with her pop-star hubby in a hotel suite. (There’s also a split-second snapshot of Chopra sharing a cookie decorated with Nick’s face with Jonas Brothers superfan Haley Lu Richardson, who recently starred in the “Wings” music video after a surprise phone call from Joe Jonas himself.)

While baby Malti made her first public appearance — and showed her cherubic face! — at the Jonas Brothers’ dedication ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, her famous dad has since starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Dexcom’s G7 continuous glucose monitoring system.

The Jonas Brothers’ upcoming album, The Album, will drop May 12 via Republic Records. Ahead of its release, Nick and his older brothers are headed to Broadway next month for an intimate five-night run of shows leading up to their first-ever live performance of the studio set.

Get a look at Nick and Malti backstage in Vegas below.