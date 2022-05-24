Nick Cave Thanks Fans for Support Following Son Jethro Lazenby’s Death

Nick Cave is thanking fans for the outpouring of support he’s received in the wake of his son Jethro Lazenby’s tragic death.

The Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds singer-songwriter broke his silence in response to a letter from a fan on his website, The Red Hand Files. The fan, a woman from Uralla, Australia, named Vanessa, wrote, “Dear Nick, I have no question for you today. I just wanted to send my heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of Jethro. All I can do is offer the collective love of all who read your letters. Much love to you and all your family.”

Cave responded by writing, “Dear Teresa, Thank you for your letter. Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words. These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support. I’ll be back to The Red Hand Files in a few weeks. Love, Nick.”

Cave announced earlier in May that Jethro had died suddenly. While not much information was available at the time, BBC News reported that the model and actor was 30 years old. Lazenby’s death came a day after he was released from a brief stint in an Australian jail for violently attacking his mother, Beau Lazenby, during a domestic dispute.

The younger Lazenby was the second child of Cave’s to pass away in recent years. His younger son Arthur died in 2014 at the age of 15 after accidentally falling from a cliff near Brighton, England.