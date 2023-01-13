Nick Carter to Perform at Benefit Concert Inspired by Aaron Carter

Nick Carter will be performing his new tribute song to his late brother Aaron Carter, “Hurts to Love You,” for the first time at a special benefit concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Aaron Carter Nick Carter See latest videos, charts and news

The Songs for Tomorrow benefit concert, hosted by Angel Conrad and Lance Bass, will raise awareness for mental health and was inspired by the life of Aaron, who died in November at age 34. All money from ticket sales will go toward On Our Sleeves, the national movement supporting children’s mental health.

In addition to Nick, the concert will also feature performances from various early 2000’s superstars including O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard, and David Archuleta. Other performers include *NSYNC members Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirpatrick, and BackSync — consisting of Nick Carter and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys. The night will conclude with a special surprise finale performance.

Tickets for the Songs for Tomorrow benefit concert can be purchased here, and a livestream link is also available for purchase here.

Aaron Carter’s manager confirmed the singer’s death to Billboard on Nov. 5 without a cause of death immediately given. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department also told The Hollywood Reporter that a suspicious death took place at his address, but did not confirm the identity.

Nick took to social media to mourn his younger brother a day after the devastating news. “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo gallery of childhood photos with his brother. “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”