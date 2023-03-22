Nick Cannon Says He Wishes He Had Kids With This Ex-Girlfriend

Nick Cannon is Hollywood’s favorite procreator, and he revealed whom from his past he regrets not having children with.

The father of 12 recently joined The Shade Room for an interview, where he revealed that he would have been down to start a family with his Love Don’t Cost a Thing co-star and ex-girlfriend Christina Milian.

The couple dated for two years before splitting in 2005. Four years later, Milian announced her first pregnancy with her ex, The-Dream.

“When Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant, I was like, ‘Dang, man,’ but I was so happy for her,” Cannon shared, adding that “everybody talks about having kids” when they’re together.

“I remember that we was kids in love early on, and so we talked about that, but to each his own,” he continued. “Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

Even though the couple never welcomed a child together, Cannon’s daddy duties are already piling up. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to his youngest child, daughter Halo’s birth. He shares the 3-month-old with model Alyssa Scott.

He is also dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.