Nick Cannon Welcomes His 9th Baby, First Child With Model Lanisha Cole

Nick Cannon is officially one child away from being a double digit dad. In an emotional Wednesday (Sept. 14) Instagram post, the 41-year-old Masked Singer host announced that he and model Lanisha Cole had welcomed their first baby together, marking his ninth child overall.

Explore Explore Nick Cannon See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON,” Cannon wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo in which he cradles his new baby girl next to Cole laying in her hospital bed. “Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!”

“I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” he continued. “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

The comedian first became a father in 2011 when he and Mariah Carey welcomed now 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. In 2017, he and model Brittany Bell had a son, Golden Sagon, and later, a daughter named Powerful Queen, currently 19 months. Bell is currently expecting her third child with Cannon, meaning he will soon be a father of 10.

Cannon is also dad to a son with Alyssa Scott, Zen — who died at 5 months in December 2021 from brain cancer — and to twin boys Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Abby De La Rosa. De La Rosa is expecting her third baby this fall; however, she has not revealed who its father is. Most recently, Cannon welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 weeks, with Bre Tiesi.



The former America’s Got Talent host has definitely experienced his fair share of jokes made at his expense, as well as outright criticism for having fathered so many children with several different women in such a short amount of time. But in his post announcing Onyx’s birth, he took a moment to say that he isn’t letting any of it get under his skin anymore — so long as none of it is directed at the mothers of his children.

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be,” he wrote. “As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

“@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood,” he added. Please give her that.”

See Nick Cannon’s baby announcement below: