Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby, His Second With Alyssa Scott

For the fifth time in Nick Cannon’s fatherhood journey, it’s a girl! On Thursday (Dec. 29), Alyssa Scott announced the birth of her second child — a daughter named Halo Marie — with the Masked Singer host, who’s now dad to five daughters and seven sons.

“Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote on Instagram, revealing that baby Halo arrived Dec. 14. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!!”

Scott and Cannon’s daughter arrived almost exactly one year after the death of the couple’s son, Zen, who died at just five months old from brain cancer. Along with the announcement of Halo’s birth, Scott shared a family video that paid tribute to Zen while celebrating her new daughter.

“Zen is in every breath I take,” the model wrote. “I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

Shortly after sharing the announcement video, Scott also revealed a photo of the newborn. “HI BABY !!” she captioned the adorable photo of the little one.

Now that Halo is here, Cannon is officially a father of 12. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa — who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to Halo’s birth.

He is also Dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Watch Scott’s announcement of baby Halo’s arrival and see the photo: