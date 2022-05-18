Nick Cannon Reveals He’s Had a Vasectomy Consultation: ‘I Ain’t Looking to Populate the Earth Completely’

Nick Cannon at the FOX 2022 Upfront Red Carpet held at The Four Seasons Downtown on May 16th, 2022 in New York City.

Nick Cannon‘s baby-making saga may be coming to an end. After making headlines several times in the past few years for fathering eight children — four of whom were born in the span of two years — with five different women, the 41-year-old Masked Singer host has revealed that he is thinking about getting a vasectomy.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he told E! News Tuesday (May 17). “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

The Drumline star first welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He then went on to father Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell in 2017 and 2020, another set of twins named Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa in 2021, son Zen — who died at five months — with Alyssa Scott also in 2021, and finally, he’s expecting a baby boy with Bre Tiesi this year.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children,” he continued. “I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose. So, I’m not out here looking.”

Circling back to the first of his childrens’ mothers, Cannon also spoke about his recent eyebrow-raising track titled “Alone,” which referenced his past marriage and sampled “Love Takes Time,” one of the vocal powerhouse’s hit songs.

“It wasn’t that I wanted her back,” he explained. “It was me acknowledging that I did wrong and that I lost one of the greatest gifts that I had ever had in my life. The song was about, you know, ‘I’m a bad guy this and bad things that ended up leaving me alone and she left me alone.'”

“And obviously, it was a Mariah sample and all that,” he continued. “So if you pay attention, I’m really giving it all in my music and my art because I know people have so many questions about my lifestyle and how I move. So, I was like, ‘I might as well just put it all in the art.'”