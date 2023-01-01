Nick Cannon Laughs Off Andy Cohen’s Vasectomy Question on New Year’s Eve: ‘My Body, My Choice!’

Nick Cannon has a message for those who question whether he should stop having kids: “My body, my choice!”

Just days after welcoming his 12th child, the Masked Singer host was questioned by Andy Cohen during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special on Saturday night (Dec. 31) about his growing family and whether he’d consider getting a vasectomy.

“Nick, I mean, you are singlehandedly repopulating the Earth. I give it up to you, man. What is your plan here? What is your endgame with the kids? You just want to keep going, or is there a number? Do you want to hit 20? Where are we going with this?” asked Cohen, who was co-hosting the broadcast alongside Anderson Cooper.

Cannon, dressed in all white, laughed off the comment, responding, “Andy, clearly I don’t have a plan. Honestly, man, it’s just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have. I embrace it, and I love it, but I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump.”

Cohen quickly hit back suggesting that perhaps Cannon should consider getting a vasectomy. “Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon said before flashing a smile and adding, “This is my body, my choice!”

The Masked Singer host closed out the segment by sharing his advice for new father’s in 2023. “Just operate out of love. Some people may say that’s what got us here in the first place, but that’s what I would always do, and always do it with a smile,” he said.

On Thursday (Dec. 29), Cannon announced the birth of his second child — a daughter named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott. He’s now father to five daughters and seven sons.

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to Halo’s birth.

He is also dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Watch the exchange below on CNN’s Twitter account.