Nick Cannon Has ‘No Idea’ If He Has More Children on the Way: ‘I Don’t Know!’

Nick Cannon swears that he’s “good right now” with the amount of children he has — but he’s also unsure if he has any more on the way.

Speaking with Billboard News at the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event, Cannon caught up with Tetris Kelly on the red carpet, who asked him about his musical endeavors and what he had in the works for the future. “I got a record with Chris Brown out now called ‘I Do,'” the multi-hyphenate explained. “It’s always working, more on the executive side, we got a lot of hot young artists coming up, so we’re excited about next year.”

And when asked about his brood — which currently consists of 11 kids and one on the way — the former talk show host said, “That’s my number one priority obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that.”

Cannon also expressed his gratitude for his children being the driving force behind his many projects. “My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do,” he gushed. “They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

So are there more baby Cannons in the works? “I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

The Masked Singer host first became a father to twins with Mariah Carey in 2011, and most recently revealed in a November 2022 announcement that model Alyssa Scott was pregnant with his next baby. In the time since, Cannon has welcomed children with four other ladies: Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole. (Keep track of all of Cannon’s children here.)

Watch Billboard‘s interview with Nick Cannon in the video above.