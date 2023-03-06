Did Nick Cannon Just Tease Yet Another Baby Announcement?

Lucky number 13? Nick Cannon took to Twitter on Monday (March 6) to tease what seems like another baby announcement.

“EXPECT some big news tomorrow,” he wrote along with eyes and a baby bottle emoji.

If he is indeed announcing another bundle of joy on the way, the child will be Cannon’s 13th kid. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to his youngest child, daughter Halo’s birth. He shares the 3-month-old with model Alyssa Scott.

He is also dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon’s headline-making fertility is so unorthodox it’s become a bit of a joke for his friends. Shortly after the Drumline star welcomed four children in the span of about six months starting in December 2020, Kevin Hart posted a massive billboard in Los Angeles revealing Cannon’s actual phone number.

“For any advice on fatherhood ? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” the billboard read.

“It’s not about what society deems is right,” Cannon told Men’s Health in 2022 about having kids with multiple women. “It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

“People even often ask, ‘Are you gonna have more? You gonna stop?’” he continued. “I’m like, those are questions that I don’t really even sit around and think about. I’m just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be.”