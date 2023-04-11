Nick Cannon Jokes He’d Be Down With Taylor Swift Being the Mom of His 13th Baby: ‘She’s Kind of Like Me’

Nick Cannon already has kids with one global pop superstar, but he’s not ruling out procreating with another. While speaking with Howard Stern on Monday (April 10), the Masked Singer host joked about who he’d most want to become the mother of his next baby — who would become his 13th child total — coming to the conclusion that Taylor Swift would be a perfect fit.

It was Stern who got the conversation going, asking his guest, “Who would be the woman that’d make you have a baby again?”

At first, Cannon was reluctant to answer. “I’m not doing this. I can [already] see the headlines …,” he laughed.

But when the shock jock suggested Swift? Cannon was emphatic. “Absolutely, I’m in,” he said, excitedly slamming his hand on the arm of his chair. “I’m all in. First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music since she was a young girl.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer and actor Joe Alwyn recently broke off their six-year romance, as reported by several news outlets Saturday (April 8). When Stern noted that Swift is newly single, Cannon joked, “You know I know that, Howard. My Spidey senses was tingling.”

Cannon is already a father to 12 kids, first becoming a father in 2011 when he welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey. Since then, he’s had children with five other women: Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole.

The Drumline star went on to suggest that he and Swift have common ground when it comes to their past high-profile relationships. “She’s kind of like me,” he told Stern. “Me and Taylor’s numbers are very similar when we talk about being in these streets, so I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, ‘Yo, you dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I.’ We’d probably really understand each other.”

Watch Nick Cannon talk about his family dreams for Taylor Swift above.