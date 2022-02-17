Nick Cannon Doesn’t Think Monogamy Is ‘Healthy’: ‘I’m the Guy Your Mom Warned You About’

Five baby mamas, seven children and one on the way. Nick Cannon has a lot going on in the love department, making him a fitting guest on this week’s episode of The Language of Love podcast hosted by Dr. Laura Berman. Appearing on the show Wednesday (Feb. 16), The Masked Singer host cleared the air regarding how — and why — he’s become the father of so many kids in such a short amount of time, as well as his thoughts on monogamy.

The entertainer had previously announced in January that he’s expecting his eight child (this time with model Bre Tiesi), after welcoming four kids in 2021. So naturally, Berman wanted to know exactly how something like that happens, and more specifically, whether the babies were planned or not. That prompted Cannon to respond, “You’re walking me into dangerous territory, doc.”

The actor-singer insists he does use birth control, and as a self-professed germaphobe, he often overdoes it. It’s just that once he and his partners get more and more comfortable over time, he says the birth control is gradually scaled back. But one thing the comedian and rapper wanted to make clear was that he’s acutely aware of the pregnancy risks this causes, meaning he only forgoes protection with women he thinks will “be an amazing mama.”

“Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be,'” he said. “So, in saying that, I would say that they’re all planned.”

Berman then wanted to know if the mothers of Cannon’s children could ever get together for a group hangout. For the entertainer, that was a big no, especially when it comes to Mariah Carey, whom Cannon confessed he misses in his recent Valentines Day track, “Alone.” “She ain’t f–king with nobody,” he said of his ex-wife, with whom he shares twins Moroccan and Monroe. “She lives in her castle.”

Cannon also talked about his definition of single versus in a relationship, explaining why he doesn’t believe being with only one person at a time is for him. “I just don’t feel like monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership,” he shared. “I’m the guy your mom warned you about, like, ‘Stay away from that dude!'” he continued, noting he’s a much better friend than he is boyfriend.

“I’ve got to slow down,” he eventually ceded, saying he needs to prioritize being the best father he can be. “The vasectomy thing is starting to sound more and more real.”

Listen to Cannon’s interview with Dr. Laura Berman below: