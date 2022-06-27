Nick Cannon Hints at Getting Married Again: ‘I’m a Hopeless Romantic’

Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Nick Cannon served as the guest for radio personality Shelley Wade’s latest podcast episode on Sunday (June 26), and dropped a bomb about whether he’d ever consider getting married again.

During his appearance on All the Way With Shelley Wade, the multi-hyphenate’s thoughts on marriage came up as a topic of conversation, and the host asked him point blank whether he would want to walk down the aisle for the second time.

Explore Explore Nick Cannon See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s funny, I have a new song out with Chris Brown called ‘I Do,’ and that’s the way the song starts off,” he said. “I literally say, ‘Yo, CB, people always ask me, do you ever think you’ll be able to get married again?’ And then the song starts; the chords hit and I say, ‘I do.’

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, Shelley,” Cannon continued. “So I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it. I’ve failed miserably, so many times, at monogamy and relationships, but, you know, God ain’t done with me. We gon’ figure it out.”

Of course, the “Don’t Need ‘Em” rapper was famously married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016, a union that produced twins Moroccan and Monroe, known as “Dem Babies” to the Lambily.

Since then, Cannon has added to his growing brood many times over, having six more kids with four other women, including models Brittany Bell, Alyssa Scott, and Bre Tiesi, as well as DJ Abby De La Rosa. The singer-actor also reportedly has two others on the way as well.

Listen to Cannon’s full interview with Wade below.