Bre Tiesi Calls Nick Cannon a ‘Superhero’ Dad for Father’s Day

Bre Tiesi gave Nick Cannon a Father’s Day he’ll always remember. On Monday (June 19), the model shared sweet photos of the Father’s Day celebration she put together for Cannon, with the snaps featuring their son, Legendary Love Cannon.

In the images posted on Instagram, a room is decorated with many balloons in yellow, red and blue. Letter balloons spell out “F Day” — abbreviated for Father’s Day — while another balloon shaped like a comic book dialogue bubble reads “superhero dad.”

Tiesi and Cannon pose with Legendary Love in the photos, and later shots in the carousel show The Masked Singer host posing alongside his son. “Our superhero!” she captioned the images.

Cannon chimed in with a message in the comments to the mother of his eighth child. “Thank you for such an amazing display of love!! You made my Fathers Day!” he wrote, adding a heart and prayer hand emojis.

The TV personality also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; twin sons Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messia with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; Zen — who died in December 2021 — and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.