Nick Cannon Claims His ‘Super Sperm’ Got Women Pregnant Despite ‘Birth Control’ Measures

"I'm trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons," Cannon explained.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon attends Hip Hop Health: Mind Over Music on April 7, 2023 in New York City. Shareif Ziyadat/GI

Nick Cannon is a father of 12, thanks to his self-proclaimed “super sperm.”

The comedian is the latest guest on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, where he revealed that he actually practiced birth control and “people still got pregnant.”

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” he told the host. “But, to say that, I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons.”

In Cannon’s defense, birth control practices are not always absolutely effective. Contraceptive pills, for example, are 99% effective when taken properly every single day, according to Planned Parenthood. So while pregnancy is extremely rare in that circumstance, “people aren’t perfect and it’s easy to forget or miss pills — so in reality the pill is about 93% effective.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cannon gushed over his oldest children, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey. “It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations,” he explained. Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me.”

“They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune with their own values,” he continued. “One thing they do know is that dad f–ks up. [They know] Dad makes mistakes.”

Watch the full episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff featuring Nick Cannon below.

