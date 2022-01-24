Nick Cannon Is ‘Still Missing’ Son Zen One Month After Baby’s Death: ‘Forever Our Angel’

Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on Oct. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Nick Cannon is still grieving for his 5-month-old son, Zen. The Masked Singer host shared a tribute post for to the little boy — who died in December — via Instagram post on Jan. 21, and shared that he continues to miss him.

“Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight,” Cannon captioned a picture of him holding Zen in his left arm. In the photo, Cannon is also joined by his two sets of twins — Moroccan and Monroe (whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey) and Zion and Zillion (whom he shares with Abby de la Rosa).

Cannon also quoted a Bible passage, adding, “‘To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.’ 2Corinthians 5:8…The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!”

The talk-show host announced Zen’s passing on a Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. During the program, he revealed that his infant son died from a malignant brain tumor. Cannon explained that the tumor was initially found while he and Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, checked to see if their little boy’s sinuses were OK.

“We thought it would be a routine process,” he told the audience between tears. “We went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool.”